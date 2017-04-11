JUMP to feature one of Boise’s best-known entrepreneurs as Media Expo Idaho speaker

Ryan DeLuca, founder of Bodybuilding.com and virtual-reality startup Black Box VR, will be among the familiar faces at the inaugural Media Expo Idaho next month at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place in Downtown Boise.
The event, which is free to the public, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at JUMP. MXi, as organizers are calling the event, will feature media professionals, including content creators, audio and video producers, animators, software developers, sign makers, graphic designers, marketers, social media experts and virtual reality companies. The pros will showcase their products or services and talk shop with attendees.
DeLuca built Bodybuilding.com into a major nutritional-supplement distributor before leaving it and founding Black Box VR, a virtual reality exercise company still in development. DeLuca’s keynote address will explore the growing virtual-reality industry and how the Treasure Valley can establish itself as a home for virtual-reality companies.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
