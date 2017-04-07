Top Treasure Valley business events, April 10-May 11, 2017

Monday, April 10
Human Centered Marketing: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., Boise. Integrating the latest in social psychology research with effective design strategies, Trailhead members Amber Bieg and Deb LaSalle have developed a marketing methodology that causes new social behaviors, community norms and ultimately massive behavioral shifts. $25 general, $15 Trailhead members. Call 344-5483 or go to trailheadboise.org/event/human-centered-marketing.
Thursday, April 13
The Idaho Energy Code and the IECC Education Seminar: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Recent changes in the International Energy Conservation Code and the Idaho Energy Code have brought some confusion, contradiction, and perceptions of added project costs. In this one day seminar, get an overview of where we are in Idaho and some of the reasons we’re at this point, to the reality of field inspections of our projects. $70 general, $55 members of American Institute of Architects or Construction Specifications Institute. Register at brownpapertickets.com/event/2908664.
Information session about GoodWell: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., Boise. The City of Boise recently became the first government entity in the nation to be certified by GoodWell, a Boise-based company that empowers organizations with the tools to measure, compare and improve their labor practices. For more information, go to goodwellworld.com or email info@goodwellworld.com.
Tuesday, April 18
Business Essentials Summit: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day event for new, aspiring and established small business owners and business professionals. Attend one of the two interactive tracks presented by experts on marketing, business law, taxes, financing, innovation, hiring talent and more. Track one “Ready to Launch” is for new or aspiring entrepreneurs, while track two “Go Higher” is for established business owners looking to grow and expand. Also, keynote presentation and networking. $22, includes lunch. Contact Karen Appelgren at idresources@zionsbank.com or 501-7449 to register.
Thursday, April 20
Drive New Business with Social Media: 9 to 11 a.m. at the SBDC Accelerator, 5465 E. Terra Linda Way, Nampa. From understanding the different social media platforms, to choosing what to say and where to say it, this seminar will give you the keys to the most effective social media marketing for you. Free. Call 426-3875 with questions.
Friday, April 21
Managing and Surviving Organizational Change: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day training is designed for employees, managers, and leaders of organizations facing conflict resulting from any type of internal change. The focus is on understanding how real change happens for people and for organizations. Gain a clear definition for organizational change vs. re-organizational nonchange. Concrete strategies are presented to maximize the likelihood of a successful change process, to survive in a rapidly changing organization, and to assess your own personal or organizational style of response to change. $95. mycpid.com/event/managing-surviving-organizational-change.
Wednesday, April 26
Nampa Entrepreneurs Organization’s Network and Learn: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the SBDC Accelerator, 5465 E. Terra Linda Way, Nampa. Tawnya Nyman from The Nichols Accounting Group; Smith Miller, CEO from Strategic Tax Solutions; and Jose DeLeon from Idaho Department of Labor talk about their expertise and strategic approaches to state and federal taxes, research and development tax credits, incentives, tax planning and compliance, financial accounting and reporting and more. Free. Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 468-5416 with questions.
Wednesday, May 10
Idaho Job and Career Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Go to ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-job-career-fair.
Thursday, May 11
Boise Technology Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Technology demonstrations, proven leadership strategies, innovative ideas, and key initiatives that are critical to business success. Meet and hear from Idaho’s business leaders. Go to fisherstech.com/techshow.
Compiled by Michelle Jenkins. To submit a calendar listing, go to events.idahostatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Items must be received 10 days in advance. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.
Comments