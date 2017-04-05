One Treasure Valley tech company reimburses employees $1,500 for vacations. Does yours?

In December, Matt Rissell, the CEO of Eagle time-sheet software company TSheets, shared some good news with employees at a company Christmas party.
He told them their hard work helped the company to grow, and it now served about 500 customers. They used TSheets software to track employee time for more than $10 billion worth of payroll in more than 100 countries.
Rissell said that from now on, TSheets would reimburse employees up to $1,500 for expenses incurred on their paid vacations.
About 150 employees have worked at the company for at least a year, making them eligible for the perk. The policy took effect January 1. About 25 employees have been reimbursed for vacation expenses so far.
Vacationing employees aren’t allowed to contact TSheets or check work email while they are away. And while most vacation expenses, including travel, hotels, events, food and drinks are covered by the policy, some activities — such as gambling — are not.
Rissell said the policy reinforces the company’s “work hard, play hard” mantra.
“Extending this vacation benefit to our employees — and to their families — is just one example of how we remain true to our core,” Rissell told the Statesman.
In the coming months, the company will begin moving out of its current headquarters near the intersection of South Eagle Road and East State Street. It will move into 42,000 square feet of office space at the freshly built The Bridges at Lakemoor, a retail and office complex north of Chinden Boulevard on the east side of Eagle Road.
The company plans to double to about 400 employees by the end of 2018, Rissell said.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
Comments