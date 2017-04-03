Idaho Youth Ranch, Johnny’s fitness club, Vector church coming to former KMart in Boise

The massive space that formerly housed KMart at the corner of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road in Boise won’t be vacant for much longer.
Three tenants have signed leases and plan to move in during the fall, said Bob Mitchell, partner and retail specialist at the Boise real estate firm Thornton Oliver Keller. The tenants are: Idaho Youth Ranch, Johnny’s Fit Club Fitness and Vector Christian Center.
The Idaho Youth Ranch is moving its store on the east end of the same shopping center.
Construction crews will remake the storefront and reshape the 80,000 square feet of open space into smaller chunks for each tenant, Mitchell said. The incoming tenants will each lease 12,600 square feet. Mitchell said he’s in talks with businesses interested in occupying some of the remaining space, including a national franchise retailer, a regional retailer and a family entertainment business.
Maverik will begin construction of a new gas station in the corner of the store’s parking lot in the coming months, Mitchell said.
In January, Mitchell told the Statesman that big-box retailers, such as KMart, were closing large stores because they were losing sales to internet retailers. Some owners could fill vacant spaces by replacing big retailers with several smaller businesses, but not everybody is willing to pay to convert vacant buildings, Mitchell said.
“It depends on the landlord,” Mitchell said. “It’s not inexpensive to do this. There won’t be one program that everybody follows.”
The Idaho Business Review first reported about the new tenants planning to move into the former KMart.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
