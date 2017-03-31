Top Treasure Valley business events for the week of April 3 and beyond

Monday, April 10
Human Centered Marketing: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., Boise. Integrating the latest in social psychology research with effective design strategies, Trailhead members Amber Bieg and Deb LaSalle have developed a marketing methodology that causes new social behaviors, community norms and ultimately massive behavioral shifts. $25 general, $15 Trailhead members. Call 344-5483 or go to trailheadboise.org/event/human-centered-marketing.
Thursday, April 13
The Idaho Energy Code and the IECC Education Seminar: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden Cityi. Recent changes in the International Energy Conservation Code and the Idaho Energy Code have brought some confusion, contradiction, and perceptions of added project costs. $70 general, $55 members of American Institute of Architects or Construction Specifications Institute. Register at brownpapertickets.com/event/2908664.
Information session about GoodWell: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Trailhead, 500 S. 8th St., Boise. The city of Boise recently became the first government entity in the nation to be certified by GoodWell, a Boise company that empowers organizations with the tools to measure, compare and improve their labor practices. For more information, go to goodwellworld.com or email info@goodwellworld.com.
Tuesday, April 18
Business Essentials Summit: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day event for new, aspiring and established small business owners and business professionals. Attend one of the two interactive tracks presented by experts on marketing, business law, taxes, financing, innovation, hiring talent and more. Track one “Ready to Launch” is for new or aspiring entrepreneurs, while track two “Go Higher” is for established business owners looking to expand. Also, keynote presentation and networking. $22, includes lunch. Contact Karen Appelgren at idresources@zionsbank.com or 501-7449 to register.
Friday, April 21
Managing and Surviving Organizational Change: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day training is designed for employees, managers, and leaders of organizations facing conflict resulting from any type of internal change. $95. mycpid.com/event/managing-surviving-organizational-change.
Wednesday, April 26
Nampa Entrepreneurs Organization’s Network and Learn: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the SBDC Accelerator, 5465 E. Terra Linda Way, Nampa. Tawnya Nyman from The Nichols Accounting Group; Smith Miller, CEO from Strategic Tax Solutions; and Jose DeLeon from Idaho Department of Labor talk about strategic approaches to state and federal taxes, research and development tax credits, incentives, tax planning and compliance, financial accounting and reporting and more. Free. Appetizers and drinks provided. Call 468-5416 with questions.
Wednesday, May 10
Idaho Job and Career Fair: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Go to ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-job-career-fair.
Thursday, May 11
Boise Technology Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Technology demonstrations, proven leadership strategies, innovative ideas, and key initiatives that are critical to business success. Meet and hear from Idaho’s business leaders. Go to fisherstech.com/techshow.
