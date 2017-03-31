Top Treasure Valley business events for the week of April 3 and beyond

2:05 Investor videotapes manager's eviction from Boise's Powerhouse Event Center Pause

1:20 New owners, same Garry's Automotive

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

1:46 Thank you, Sen. Davis

1:01 Prepare for flooding, Ada County officials say

3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

3:00 Columnist says people will always enjoy history because it's about people