Walmart opens gas stations at Boise, Meridian stores

Walmart has opened gas stations at three of its Boise and Meridian Walmart Supercenter stores:
▪ 8300 W. Overland Road, Boise
▪ 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
▪ 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
The gas stations opened March 8.
The 1,440-square-foot fuel stations also sell convenience-store items such as chips and soda.
Five to eight employees will be at each station. Stations are open from 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.
Walmart has operated gas stations in Idaho since 2010. They include a station at 5875 E. Franklin Road in Nampa.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
