March 31, 2017 3:57 PM

Walmart opens gas stations at Boise, Meridian stores

By Audrey Dutton

Walmart has opened gas stations at three of its Boise and Meridian Walmart Supercenter stores:

▪  8300 W. Overland Road, Boise

▪  795 W. Overland Road, Meridian

▪  4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

The gas stations opened March 8.

The 1,440-square-foot fuel stations also sell convenience-store items such as chips and soda.

Five to eight employees will be at each station. Stations are open from 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

Walmart has operated gas stations in Idaho since 2010. They include a station at 5875 E. Franklin Road in Nampa.

Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton

