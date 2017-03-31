Fairview building that once housed Arctic Circle, Rockies, SkyVue Grill demolished

A West Fairview Avenue building that operated as a restaurant since 1957 was torn down Friday to make way for an office building.
The building, located just east of North Orchard Street, had a hard time attracting customers in recent years. Fairview’s eastbound lane ends a few hundred yards east of the former eatery and so most of the drive-by traffic came from downtown Boise. A road divider also prevents cars heading east to make a left turn into the property.
Arctic Circle opened in that location in 1957 and operated for several decades. Later, several other burger joints cycled through: the Cruz-In, Rockies, Robbie’s Drive-In. The final restaurant was the SkyVue Grill, which closed in October 2015 after just 13 months in business.
The SkyVue’s neon sign and several outdoor tables were the only reminder of the location’s storied past Friday morning as a demolition crew worked to remove the knocked-down structure.
The current owners of the property, C4 Lease, is planning to construct a business park with 5,900 square foot, according to plans submitted to the city of Boise. The plans call for four separate offices in the one-story building on the .34-acre site.
“I was forced to proceed with this project or face the consequences of another paved parking lot turning into a used car sales business,” managing member Jim Conger of Conger Management Group wrote in a letter to City Planning Director Hal Simmons.
The group also owns additional commercial space north of the former restaurant property.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
