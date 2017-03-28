Cinnamon-roll restaurant, Bohemian-western boutique open at Village at Meridian

A new cinnamon roll restaurant and clothing store are joining The Village at Meridian this spring.
Cinnaholic, a build-your-own vegan cinnamon roll restaurant, opened at the shopping center on Friday, March 24. The shop’s menu includes more than 20 frosting flavors and many toppings.
Rural Haze is opening its first brick-and-mortar store on Thursday, March 30. The boutique is locally owned and sells Bohemian and western-style clothing as well as rustic home décor, according to a news release.
Both businesses are located in the northeast end of The Village, across from Paperie + Pen.
