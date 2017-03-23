Micron earnings brighten with 58 percent increase in revenues

Micron Technology Inc. reported revenues of $4.65 billion in the quarter ended March 2, a 58 percent increase over the same quarter a year ago.
Strong demand for memory chips and success with the company’s cost cutting program played significant roles in the company’s second quarter earnings. "I'm proud of the team's execution on critical technology and operational initiatives, which will allow us to continue to capitalize on market trends," said Mark Durcan, Micron CEO
The company also reported $894 million in net income, up from a net loss of $97 million for the same quarter in 2016.
