Never paid sales tax on Amazon orders? Now Idahoans will, like it or not

No, it’s not an April Fools’ Day joke.
Amazon will begin collecting sales tax on Idaho orders April 1.
The Idaho State Tax Commission has issued Amazon a seller’s permit, which allows the Seattle-based company to collect and remit Idaho sales tax.
Currently, Idahoans are required to calculate and pay the 6 percent tax on their purchases from online retailers including Amazon that do not collect the taxes automatically. (When the seller collects it, it’s called a sales tax. Otherwise, it’s called a “use tax” and must be paid by the purchaser directly to the state.)
The company has recently ramped up collecting taxes for several states, adding 10 more to its list this year. It listed 41 states and the District of Columbia on its state tax-collection list as of late March.
The decision by Amazon to collect Idaho taxes was first reported by KTVB.
