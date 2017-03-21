Tropical Smoothie Cafe restaurant to open in Boise

A local couple is starting a local Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, with the first of four Idaho stores opening in June.
The first store will open in June at 8925 W. Overland Road in Boise. It will serve wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and salads as well as smoothies.
The local franchisees, Kory and Michelle Pukash, own businesses such as BloodyFine Foods, which sells Bloody Mary mix, and the IT staffing business KMP Companies LLC.
For the next three locations, they are “currently scouting sites in Eagle, Nampa, Caldwell, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Spokane,” a news release said.
Georgia-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to open 100 restaurants nationwide this year, after selling more than 450 franchises in the past three years.
