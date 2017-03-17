Business

Top Treasure Valley business events for the week of March 20 and beyond

Thursday, March 23

Brighton Corp. CEO speaks: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at West Ada School District, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian. Keynote speaker at the Economic Excellence Breakfast is David Turnbull, project manager and CEO of Brighton Corp. $25 members, $30 nonmembers. Call Betsy at 577-2442 or email betsy.davies@meridianchamber.org.

Friday, April 21

Managing and Surviving Organizational Change: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. One-day training for employees, managers, and leaders of organizations facing conflict resulting from internal change. $95. mycpid.com/event/managing-surviving-organizational-change.

Compiled by Michelle Jenkins. To submit a calendar listing, go to events.idahostatesman.com and click on “Add event.” Items must be received 10 days in advance. All submissions become the property of the Statesman.

