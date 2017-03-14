Hotel near Village at Meridian to open within a month, chain says

Idaho’s first My Place Economy Extended Stay hotel will open within a month, the South Dakota-based chain said Tuesday.
The 85-unit hotel is going up at 3050 E. Jewel St., across the street from the Village at Meridian shopping center.
The hotel is a franchise owned by MPMeridian LLC, whose four Atlanta partners include Daniel Pretorius and Aaron Lawson, according to a news release. It will be operated by Channel Point Hospitality LLC, a division of Aimbridge Hospitality.
The My Place chain has 30 hotels around the country and says it has 302 more in the pipeline, including Meridian’s and one planned in Twin Falls.
