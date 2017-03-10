5 top Treasure Valley business events, March 13-23

Monday, March 13
Nampa’s State of the City Address: 4 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. A ticketed “Taste & Talk of Nampa” reception with appetizers will follow Mayor Bob Henry’s speech. Speech is free, but reception is $7. To purchase tickets, go to cityofnampa.us/SOC2017 or email mayor@cityofnampa.us.
Tuesday, March 14
Coffee with Meridian’s Mayor: 8 to 9:30 a.m. at High Desert Harley Davidson, 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. Join Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd and other city leaders to discuss issues, share ideas, ask questions and connect in a casual environment. Free. Call 489-0535 or go to meridiancity.org.
Wednesday, March 15
U.S. Chamber regional leader speaks: Noon to 1 p.m. at New Venture Lab, 33 E. Idaho Ave., Meridian. Update from the Chris Eyler, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Northwest Region. $12. Call 888-2817 or go to business.meridianchamber.org/events to register.
Conservation leader at Boise luncheon: Noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom, Hoff Building, 802 W. Bannock St., Boise. The BOSS (Business Owners Success Series) Luncheon features Rick Johnson, Executive Director of the Idaho Conservation League. Rick will be interviewed in a casual Q&A format and share his story of working to preserve Idaho’s clean water, wilderness, and quality of life through citizen action, public education, and professional advocacy. $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Go to boisechamber.org.
Thursday, March 23
Brighton Corp. CEO speaks: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at West Ada School District, 1303 E. Central Drive, Meridian. Keynote speaker is David Turnbull, Project Manager and CEO of Brighton Corp. $25 members, $30 nonmembers. Call Betsy at 577-2442 or email betsy.davies@meridianchamber.org.
