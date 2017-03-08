Markets Right Now: Slump in energy stocks pulls market lower

1:47 Boise River March 8 High Water Pause

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

0:33 Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End

8:25 Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff on picking up the offense and balancing marriage

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

2:05 Best of Treasure Valley 2016