Trailhead North adds office and meeting space to Downtown Boise startup network

Trailhead, Boise’s startup coworking space at the corner of Eighth and Myrtle streets, is chaotic by design.
About 400 members come and go from Trailhead to work on projects, take meetings or talk shop. Trailhead was based on the idea that entrepreneurs should talk to each other, so the place isn’t exactly a library.
However, startups that are past the concept phase and have started adding employees need a a quieter, more private space, said Raino Zoller, Trailhead executive director. For them, the nonprofit Trailhead opened Trailhead North a few blocks away 404 8th St., Suite 204, above Bodo Vino.
“People were asking for a more focused, less interruptive place, and access to a private meeting room,” he said. “Trailhead North can be the next step for baring down and working on your business.”
Trailhead North opened in January. Today, four companies are renting offices. One of the startups is headed by a big name in the Treasure Valley entrepreneur world: Jessica Rolph, cofounder of organic baby food company Happy Family. Zoller said Rolph has been quietly working on a new startup, Lovevery, which is developing child learning products or services aimed at parents.
Trailhead North’s glassed-in offices, available to Trailhead members for $400 to $600 per month on a month-to-month basis per month, a good fit for startups with three to 10 employees who are growing but don’t yet want to commit to an office lease, Zoller said. Open-office desks where members can leave their monitor or work are available for $129 per month. About 10 of the 30 desks are available, Zoller said.
Several member companies outgrew Trailhead and moved too far away for their employees to be involved with other members, Zoller said. Trailhead North will keep them in the mix, he said.
“We want them to stay involved so they can be helpers for the rest of the community,” Zoller said.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
