FBI raids Idaho investment firm over excessive fees, firm says they have been refunded

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore. Pause

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

3:06 Idaho Power: 'We're the gas station of electricity'

2:24 Murky future of health care in Idaho, nation

7:52 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on his improvements and spring practices

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

8:30 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin after first spring practice

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End

3:14 Pasta might not wreck your diet after all