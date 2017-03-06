Looking for a job? Treasure Valley employers are looking to hire hundreds of workers

Job hunters will have plenty of chances to land work at several hiring opportunities this week.
The Home Depot is hiring 225 associates in Boise and 80,000 nationwide in preparation for business picking up when spring arrives.
Those interested in working at The Home Depot can apply at careers.homedepot.com.
McDonald’s restaurants throughout the Treasure Valley are looking to hire 225 workers in the region.
McDonald’s restaurants will host a hiring day on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The franchise chain is looking to hire at every position level. Interested candidates can begin the application process at mcdonalds.com/careers.
Thirty employers will attend a job fair on Thursday at Ten Mile Christian Church at 3500 W. Franklin Road in Meridian. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Employers are looking to hire customer service positions as well as in landscaping, construction, bus driving, security and production.
The Idaho Department of Labor is organizing the event. For more details, including a full list of participating employers, visit labor.idaho.gov/calendar.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
