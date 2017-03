China trims 2017 growth target, warns against trade controls

3:23 Boise rally: Keep public lands public Pause

3:15 Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

0:29 Preston returns to the 4A state finals on Atkinsons' buzzer-beating 3

1:04 Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state

2:36 Collecting snowpack data at Mores Creek

8:59 Boise State offensive line coach Scott Huff on new signee, Baylor and accidents with bears

5:14 Leon Rice knows the importance of Boise State's regular-season finale

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food