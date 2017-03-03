Idaho gasoline prices climb 14 cents above national average for an unexpected reason

Gasoline prices have mostly remained flat during the past month across the nation, but not in Idaho. Supply issues pushed the average price-per-gallon in the state up seven cents to $2.44 from the previous month, according to AAA Idaho.
The supply problems started when Plains All American Pipeline reported “indications of soil movement” that forced the company to shut down its pipeline system that delivers crude oil from Wyoming old fields to Salt Lake City refineries. That oil is now hauled by truck at greater time and expense.
Salt Lake refineries have reduced production, and one company shut down operations for about a week, the automobile club said. The price bump placed Idaho 14 cents higher than the nation’s average per-gallon price. Utah’s average gas price rose six cents per gallon.
The crude oil is expected to resume flowing, but drivers will soon begin paying higher prices for summer fuel blends. AAA expects Idaho’s average gas price to hover between $2.50 to $2.70 per gallon through the summer.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @ZachKyleNews
Comments