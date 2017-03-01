Senior Helpers opens office for Treasure Valley

Senior Helpers has opened a Treasure Valley location, offering home services to seniors.
Star residents Sherryl and Casey Foster co-own the Senior Helpers franchise at 1560 N. Crestmont Drive, Meridian. They plan to hire more than 50 employees over the next year.
The company specializes in caregiving for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The local office currently has 10 employees. Sherryl Foster plans to hire 40 more.
Sherryl Foster’s background is mainly in real estate and in health and wellness coaching and stress management. Earlier in her career, she worked for United Cerebral Palsy in California as a live-in caregiver in a group home for special-needs residents.
The business does not take insurance.
A ribbon cutting is planned Wednesday, March 8.
