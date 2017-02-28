Asian markets mostly higher, watching Trump speech closely

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change Pause

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video

2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

1:50 Storms damage Purple Sage Farms