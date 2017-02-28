Idaho Labor Department warns of job scam

The Idaho Department of Labor is investigating a scam that targets job seekers.
The scammers are sending fraudulent emails with the subject line “Job Offer” from a company called Juno Publishing Limited, according to a news release from the department.
The emails say the job seeker’s information was obtained through IdahoWorks, the Idaho Department of Labor’s job-search engine. They ask job seekers to set up a Google Hangout account, then the scammers ask the job seeker for personal identification.
The department warns anyone who receives the email to delete it without responding or clicking on any links in the message.
“Job scams like these are common and start with a request for a job seeker to participate in a job interview through an online chat network or other messenger software,” the news release said. “Job seekers then are offered the job within minutes of the interview and asked for personal information.”
These are common scam red flags that job seekers should watch for:
▪ Requests to participate in an online chat interview.
▪ Unprofessional communication and poor writing, such as misspelled words, improper grammar and random capitalized letters.
▪ Requests for personal information, including bank or credit card information.
▪ Job postings that offer few details.
▪ Requests for money.
▪ Anonymous emails.
▪ Offering pay that is too high for the job duties listed.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
