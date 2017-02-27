30 ducks, geese die from cooking oil waste in Lakewood pond

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills Pause

3:14 Ex-Boise State coach Lyle Smith receives a new power chair

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base

1:36 White House says "everyone is agreed" upon conclusions regarding transgender bathrooms

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

0:27 Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Labrador speech at Boise Chamber

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site