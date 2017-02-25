The Latest: Vietnam: Suspect thought she was playing a prank

1:51 Here's how an electric bike works Pause

1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site

5:02 Watch Idaho Fish and Game move an elk from a city park to the hills

1:24 Simpson's White Clouds Wilderness Odyssey

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

4:32 Leon Rice: "We gave them the standard 24 hours to mourn"

0:11 Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:32 Ted Cruz Says Feds Should Dump Public Land