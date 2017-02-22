Fed officials discussed possible rate hike 'fairly soon'

0:46 Watch avalanche descend on snowmobilers Pause

0:56 Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd announces Paylocity will build at TM Crossing

1:23 Truckstop.com now hiring in Boise

1:29 Proof Eyewear founder on working with family

1:42 Andrew Wilburn on why Millennials leave Boise

0:55 Months before guilty plea, Boisean insisted on innocence in Table Rock Fire

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test