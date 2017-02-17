Hanabusa hosts round table talk on Affordable Care Act

1:52 How VRigami's software works Pause

2:27 Boise immigration lawyer explains how to get a green card

1:28 Meet the Bodybuilding.com CEO

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds