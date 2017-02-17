Treasure Valley business calendar, February 20-March 30

Tuesday, Feb. 21
Idaho Business and Technology Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Seminars, workshops, sales leads and networking. Call 376-0464 or go to ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-business-technology-expo.
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Money-Making Marketing: Reach, Keep and Grow Your Customer Base: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Find out how to create a strategic marketing plan and implement low-cost or no-cost tactics for your business. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Financing Your Small Business: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses a range of finance options small businesses have and how to prepare you and your business when approaching commercial lenders. Workshop is held third Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Sales Strategies: Delivering a Profitable Presentation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Concentrates on the development and delivery of an effective sales presentation and a sales plan to compel your target market to buy from you. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Friday, Feb. 24
Beginning and Intermediate QuickBooks: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Micron Business Building, 2360 University Drive, Boise. $100. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Monday, Feb. 27
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Labor, 1150 American Legion Blvd., Mountain Home. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Friday, March 3
Mega Marketing: 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, 250 S. 5th St. Networking and the unique opportunity to present your company and its products and services to fellow Chamber members. $45, includes lunch. To participate, contact Teresa Kirkmire at tkirkmire@boisechamber.org or call 472-5241.
Tuesday, March 7
Business Basics: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses where and how to use research to build a business plan and the importance of starting a business with a sturdy foundation. Topics covered include: self-evaluation, choosing a legal structure, building a business plan and preparing for a lender. Workshop is held first Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, March 8
LinkedIn Strategies: Managing Your Brand: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion of online networking and how to establish your reputation as a thought leader and subject matter expert. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Thursday, March 9
Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion and review of how to obtain funds for acquisitions, startup, expansion and working capital. Emphasis placed on financial statement analysis, projections, cash flow, and presenting your request to a lender. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@ zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Saturday, March 11
Business Fundamentals Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Information essential to starting or growing a small business. Presentations by experts in accounting, law, banking and social media. Workshop is held second Saturday of the month. $75. Call 334-1696 or go to treasurevalley.score.org.
Guided Business Plan Class: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Jannus, 1607 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Get the who, what, where, when, and how of your business idea down on paper among other would-be entrepreneurs. Q&A format prompts thoughtful analysis of and discussion about the viability of your business concept in a jargon- and judgment-free environment. One-on-one technical assistance follows the class to ensure your plan is completed. Class is held second Saturday of each month. $50. Contact Michelle Britt at 336-5533 ext349 or mbritt@jannus.org to register.
Monday, March 13
State of the City Address: 4 p.m. at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. A ticketed “Taste & Talk of Nampa” reception with appetizers will follow Mayor Bob Henry’s speech. Speech is free, but reception is $7. To purchase tickets, go to cityofnampa.us/SOC2017 or email mayor@cityofnampa.us.
Wednesday, March 15
Smart StartUp Workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Receive the tools to determine if your business idea is viable; do market research, breakeven analysis and competitive investigation; prepare a Unique Value Proposition; understand types of legal structures; identify key resource partners; and create a funding plan. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Thursday, March 16
Nampa Chamber Luncheon and Business Forum: Breakout sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and luncheon from 11:30 to 1 p.m. in the Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $17 members, $20 late registrations. Reservations are required by 9 a.m. March 13. Call 466-4641.
Money-Making Marketing: Reach, Keep and Grow Your Customer Base: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Find out how to create a strategic marketing plan and implement low-cost or no-cost tactics for your business. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Golden Geese Investment Club: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursday of each month at a local library. Purpose of the club is education regarding investing in the stock market using The Better Investing philosophy. Seeking new members. Call Marie at 336-7278 or 867-7483.
Thursday, March 30
Business After Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. at Lyle Pearson, 351 S. Auto Drive, Boise. No RSVP needed. Free to Boise Chamber members, $10 for nonmembers (pay at door).
