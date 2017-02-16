Report ranks Idaho third best in nation for business, thanks partly to low wages

A finance news and opinion website ranked Idaho the third-best state for business, though not all of the report’s findings are good for workers.
The website, 24/7 Wall St., crunched Census data and ranked states by several factors contributing to favorable business conditions. Idaho notched the 10th-highest change in state domestic product at 2.7 percent. Idaho also has the fifth-highest expected change in working-age population from 2010 to 2020 at 15 percent. Idaho scored well for ranking low on government regulation.
The report credited Idaho for having the second-lowest annual average wage at $39,833.
“While low salaries may not satisfy workers, they are a boon for businesses,” the report said.
Idaho also scored well for its 6.8 percent of workers represented by unions, below the national average of 11.1 percent.
The report ranked Utah as the best state for business and Massachusetts No. 2. Louisiana ranked last, preceded by Mississippi and West Virginia.
The report found that 31 percent of Idaho businesses have trouble finding qualified workers, dragging on profits.
