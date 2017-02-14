Business

February 14, 2017 4:18 PM

Virtual reality arcade opens in Eagle

By Audrey Dutton

A local family has opened an arcade in Eagle that specializes in virtual reality.

Virtual Reality One Arcade is open weekdays from noon to 10 p.m. and weekends from noon to midnight.

For $25 an hour, the arcade offers games that include climbing, teleportation, archery, miniature golf, drawing and traveling.

The arcade is at 1225 E. Winding Creek, near East State Street and Hill Road intersection.

The owners are Brendan Smythe and Michele Smythe, who also own Draftech, an architectural design and drafting firm.

