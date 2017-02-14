Williamson Orchards & Vineyards in Caldwell, Idaho

Siblings Mike, Beverly and cousin Patrick talk about the history of Williamson Orchards & Vineyards in Caldwell, Idaho. The three Williamsons run the family business long beloved by urban, buy-local Treasure Valley fruit lovers. The Williamson family has grown apples and other tree fruit in the Sunnyslope area of Canyon County for generations. Since 2011, the family has been gradually transitioning out of the orchard business as its trees grow old, and transitioning into wine grapes. They stopped packing fruit a couple of years ago, and they are now about 60 percent grapes, 40 percent tree fruit.
Storms damage Purple Sage Farms

Snow collapsed five greenhouses, and Tim Sommer, owner of Purple Sage Farms, slashed the plastic of three others to save them. Friends and other farmers started a GoFundMe to help him rebuild.

Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear introduces a new delivery system from Amazon that is designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Prime Air has the potential to enhance Amazon the services by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.

Karan Tucker on Boise nonprofit Jannus

Karan Tucker, executive director of Jannus, sums up the wide-reaching nonprofit that is based in Boise. Jannus, formerly called Mountain States Group, includes programs that serve people from birth to end of life.

Holly Lane residents defend Nampa nursing home

Several people who live at Nampa nursing home Holly Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center spoke out in October against reports of widespread health and safety violations. They said the facility, owned by Orianna Health Systems, provides excellent care.

