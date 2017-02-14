Williamson Orchards & Vineyards in Caldwell, Idaho

Siblings Mike, Beverly and cousin Patrick talk about the history of Williamson Orchards & Vineyards in Caldwell, Idaho. The three Williamsons run the family business long beloved by urban, buy-local Treasure Valley fruit lovers. The Williamson family has grown apples and other tree fruit in the Sunnyslope area of Canyon County for generations. Since 2011, the family has been gradually transitioning out of the orchard business as its trees grow old, and transitioning into wine grapes. They stopped packing fruit a couple of years ago, and they are now about 60 percent grapes, 40 percent tree fruit.