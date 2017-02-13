Global stocks continue to rise, US indexes hit records again

0:23 Sights And Sounds From The Fowler Groundbreaking Pause

1:38 Former Boise State TE battling cancer

3:09 Former Boise Cascade CEO John Fery dies at 86

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

2:04 Drone video shows aerial view of massive flooding near Raft River, I-86

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

8:27 Marilyn Shuler, Idaho human rights leader, speaks to BSU graduates