Security Council strongly condemns North Korea missile test

A man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's "Pukguksong-2" missile launch and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year. The letters read "Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles developed for ground use."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A man watches a TV news program showing a photo published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's "Pukguksong-2" missile launch, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year. The sign read " Pukguksong-2."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
People watch a TV news program showing a photo published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year. The sign read "Successful missile launch."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's "Pukguksong-2" missile launch at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in its first such test of the year. The letters read "Pukguksong-2 missile and advanced Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A woman walks past a screen showing a TV news on a missile launch by North Korea with a photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the map of North Korea in Tokyo, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump, who stood with the Japanese leader as Shinzo Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable." Details of the launch, including the type of missile, were scant. Letters read: North Korea fired a missile. Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide) Suga said: "
A man watches a TV news program showing a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with letters reading: "The North fired a missile" at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump's new administration. Details of the launch, including the type of missile, were scant.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
A PAC-3 Patriot missile unit is deployed by the Japan Self-Defense Force against the North Korea's rocket launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to U.S, President Donald Trump, who was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo in Florida. Details of the launch, including the type of missile, were scant.
Kyodo News via AP
Takuto Kaneko
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks on a missile launch by North Korea at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump's new administration. The missile is believed to have splashed down into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Suga told reporters the missile did not hit Japanese territorial seas.
Kyodo News via AP
Muneyoshi Someya
A visitor uses binocular to see the North Korean territory from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, who stood with the Japanese leader as Shinzo Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
North Korea's town Kaepoong is seen from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, who stood with the Japanese leader as Shinzo Abe called the move "absolutely intolerable."
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, photo distributed on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, by the North Korean government, "Pukguksong-2” is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service. The "Pukguksong-2" the North's Korean Central News Agency said was a "Korean style new type strategic weapon system."
Korea News Service via AP
Korean Central News Agency
