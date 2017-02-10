Blackstone buys largest US benefits admin platform for $4.8B

0:34 Sheriff's office tracking flooding in Elmore County Pause

1:04 Middleton High girls basketball celebrates its first district title since 2013

1:48 Treasure Magazine : Valentine's Day with City Peanut Shop

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

1:38 Flooding over Interstate 86 at Raft River

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

0:51 Replacing Mountain View Elementary

2:10 Security footage shows Idaho business bursting into flame thanks to snow damage

1:32 Idaho People for Unity delivers hundreds of postcards to Sen. Mike Crapo