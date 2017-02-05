Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus Pause

1:25 Watch Aleksa Davis' champion skydive team in action

2:49 Rafters and kayakers: Here's a sneak peek at the next big Boise River wave

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:55 Chandler Hutchison's toughness is "a reflection" of Boise State basketball

1:33 Johnson on faith-healing, tax committees

0:59 Holding tight to her new homeland

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing