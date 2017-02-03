Two years later: Albertsons says Safeway merger led to growth

It’s the cotton anniversary for Albertsons Cos.
For you non-traditional gift-givers, that’s the second anniversary.
The Boise-based and Boise-born grocery chain inked its deal to merge with the California giant Safeway at the end of January 2015 and marked the anniversary Monday.
That corporate marriage catapulted Albertsons into the No. 2 spot for largest traditional supermarket in the nation.
What happened since then? Here’s what the company says:
▪ Workforce grew by 10 percent.
▪ Hired for 26,000 new jobs.
▪ Built 23 new stores.
▪ Acquired 151 stores.
▪ Donated $516 million of food in 2015 and 2016.
The company in the past four years has expanded its local workforce from about 120 to about 600 workers.
“We added an exceptional class of talented employees to our family as we grew to serve more neighborhoods and customers,” said CEO Bob Miller in a news release. “We also supported hundreds of causes with millions of dollars in donations and transformed into a greener, more sustainable company,”
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
