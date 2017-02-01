New pizza restaurant planned for Downtown Boise

When a new apartment building opens in Downtown Boise this year, it may include a pizza joint.
Paperwork filed with the city of Boise proposes a restaurant named Rex Pizza on the ground floor of The Fowler apartment building.
The eatery will be about 2,500 square feet, according to the permit application.
LocalConstruct, the company that renovated the Owyhee Hotel, broke ground on the 159-apartment Fowler building last year at Fifth and Broad streets, in the Central Addition area.
The website BoiseDev.com reported plans for Rex Pizza in January. “The new restaurant would join Boise Brewing in opening up a new beachhead for food and drink patrons downtown,” BoiseDev noted.
The Fowler is next door to Boise Brewing.
