Idaho settles lawsuit against Western Union over wire-transfer scams

Idaho has settled a lawsuit against Western Union over its role in wire-transfer scams that targeted Idahoans.
Western Union received more than 2,000 complaints from Idahoans about fraud-induced wire transfers between 2004 and 2015, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. The complaints allege victims lost $2.4 million.
The multistate settlement requires Western Union to pay $5 million to states for their investigation costs, including $47,000 to Idaho, and to improve its anti-fraud practices, according to Wasden.
“The grandparent scam, romance scams and the IRS scam are particularly active in Idaho right now,” Wasden said in the release. “As part of this type of scam, the predator often asks for payment by wire transfer because it’s fast, anonymous and impossible for the consumer to recover. This settlement will help ensure Western Union institutes changes to help prevent scammers from preying on Idahoans.”
Western Union agreed to warn consumers about fraud, and to train, monitor and discipline agents.
The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice reached a settlement on similar allegations against Western Union earlier this month. That settlement includes $586 million in restitution.
