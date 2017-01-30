Mountain Home business to be featured on CNBC show, “Blue Collar Millionaires”

A Mountain Home business owner will be featured Wednesday, Feb. 1, on a CNBC show, “Blue Collar Millionaires.”
Chuck Ceccarelli founded In The Ditch Towing Products, a manufacturer, and three sales-and-service companies: Idaho Wrecker Sales, IWS Motor Coaches and Fish Fighter Products.
Ceccarelli started in Bruneau in the mid-1990s and now employs more than 70 full-time workers. He plans to break ground this year on a 50,000-square-foot building to house 20 or more additional employees.
Ceccarelli is the sole owner of IWS Motor Coaches and majority owner of the other companies. He expects combined sales to top $24 million this year.
“Blue Collar Millionaires” is narrated by country-music singer Tim McGraw. This episode will air at 8 p.m. Mountain time.
