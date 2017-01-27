Treasure Valley business calendar, January 30-February 27

Monday, Jan. 30
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Labor, 1150 American Legion Blvd., Mountain Home. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Basics of Marketing: Do you have a product?: 3 to 5 p.m. at Boise Business Accelerator, 520 W. Idaho St. Interactive session that will help you decide if your idea is the idea of the century or if it’s time to go back to the drawing board. $20. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22
Jump Start Your Business: A Business Planning Workshop: 6 to 8 p.m. at New Venture Labs, 33 E Idaho Ave., Meridian. Covering the four m’s of business — mindset, marketing, money and management — helping to uncover what you need to know to put a plan in place and start your business. $80. Go to tinyurl.com/bizplan17.
Saturday, Feb. 4
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Labor, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Business Basics: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses where and how to use research to build a business plan and the importance of starting a business with a sturdy foundation. Topics covered include: self-evaluation, choosing a legal structure, building a business plan and preparing for a lender. Workshop is held first Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Nampa Chamber of Commerce Ag Forum: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. The Ag Forum, “Celebrating Agriculture in the Treasure Valley,” connects the agricultural industry and local businesses, while raising the awareness that agriculture and food processing are the backbone of Southern Idaho’s economy. $25. Reservations required by 9 a.m. Feb. 3. Go to nampa.com.
Meridian State of the City Address and Taste of Meridian: 4 p.m. at Meridian Middle School, 1507 W. 8th St. Mayor Tammy de Weerd will talk about what the city accomplished in 2016 and what is to come in 2017. Free; $10 to attend the Taste of Meridian reception to follow. Call 489-0538.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Smart StartUp Workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Receive the tools to determine if your business idea is viable; do market research, breakeven analysis and competitive investigation; prepare a Unique Value Proposition; understand types of legal structures; identify key resource partners; and create a funding plan. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Business Fundamentals Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Information essential to starting or growing a small business. Presentations by experts in accounting, law, banking and social media. Workshop is held second Saturday of the month. $75. Call 334-1696 or go to treasurevalley.score.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion and review of how to obtain funds for acquisitions, startup, expansion and working capital. Emphasis placed on financial statement analysis, projections, cash flow, and presenting your request to a lender. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@ zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Golden Geese Investment Club: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursday of each month at a local library. Purpose of the club is education regarding investing in the stock market using The Better Investing philosophy. Seeking new members. Call Marie at 336-7278 or 867-7483.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Idaho Business and Technology Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Seminars, workshops, sales leads and networking. Call 376-0464 or go to ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-business-technology-expo.
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Money-Making Marketing: Reach, Keep and Grow Your Customer Base: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Find out how to create a strategic marketing plan and implement low-cost or no-cost tactics for your business. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Financing Your Small Business: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses a range of finance options small businesses have and how to prepare you and your business when approaching commercial lenders. Workshop is held third Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Friday, Feb. 24
Beginning and Intermediate QuickBooks: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Micron Business Building, 2360 University Drive, Boise. $100. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Monday, Feb. 27
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Labor, 1150 American Legion Blvd., Mountain Home. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
