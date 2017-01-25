GoFundMe campaign raises nearly $25,000 to help this Middleton farm with collapsed greenhouses

A crowdfunding campaign will lighten the expense of replacing collapsed greenhouses at Purple Sage Farms near Middleton.
The heavy snowfall and cold temperatures has damaged an array of Treasure Valley agriculture operations, including Purple Sage Farms, which grows organic produce and herbs.
On Jan. 8, a foot of snow caused five of the farm’s 12 greenhouses to collapse and forced owner Tim Sommer to slash the plastic exterior of three more in order to save them.
Sommer, who sells produce and herbs to the Boise Co-op and to Treasure Valley restaurants, said he expected to sustain between $30,000 and $50,000 in damages between replacing the greenhouses, the plastic exteriors and lost crops.
Sommers received unexpected help in the form of a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign set up by Janice Fennel, operations manager for the Boise Farmers Market.
The campaign had nearly reached its goal of $25,000 on Wednesday, which Sommer said will help the farm through an expensive year.
“Instead of crying about the trouble we face, our tears are more for the gratitude we feel,” Sommer said. “We are completely humbled and shocked.”
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
