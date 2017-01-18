Minnesota officials seek tax break for Wisconsin workers

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live? Pause

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

1:48 No. 15 Boise State gymnastics boasts deep roster with high goals

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us

1:33 Democrats seek rural teacher recruitment

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

1:43 Bishop Kelly girls basketball coach battles back from leukemia

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

1:37 James Reid, on Boise State's second half vs. New Mexico