A new store in Meridian might be the place to take your cracked smartphone screen

An owner opening new store opening in Meridian hopes it becomes the go-to place for Treasure Valley residents needing repairs to their smartphones and other electronics.
Located at 3355 E. Fairview Ave. uBreakiFix will repair phones, tablets, computers, drones, hover boards, game consoles and other devices. Common fixes will include repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues and camera problems. Repairs come with a 90-day warranty.
The chain opened 114 franchises in the U.S. in 2016 and 275 across North America. Scott Baker owns the Meridian store, which is the first uBreakiFix location in Idaho. Baker, who lives in Meridian, says he plans to open uBreakiFix stores in Boise and Nampa in 2017.
“The industry is relatively young, and there’s definitely a need for quality repair shops for electronics,” Baker said.
