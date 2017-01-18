Natalie Lemas Hernandez on retail trends

Natalie Lemas Hernandez, an agent at Nancy Lemas Team in Boise, explains retailers are adapting to millennial buying preferences.
Karan Tucker on Boise nonprofit Jannus

Karan Tucker, executive director of Jannus, sums up the wide-reaching nonprofit that is based in Boise. Jannus, formerly called Mountain States Group, includes programs that serve people from birth to end of life.

An Eagle mom talks about life as a caregiver

Alissa Aldrich, of Eagle, is a full-time caregiver to Lucas, 9, who has lissencephaly (rare neurological condition). She also is an advocate for respite care and created the Lucas House nonprofit to build an overnight respite center in Idaho.

Idaho food lore: A look back at Falls Brand Meat

Archivists at the Boise State University Special Collections and Archives curate a collection of Idaho culture and history. The archivists maintain a large collection of Idaho food lore — from recipes and histories of local restaurants to photographs and video. This commercial, from Falls Brand Meat in the late-1970s to early-1980s, is part of that collection and was donated to the collection by Boisean Doug Copsey.

