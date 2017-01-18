Natalie Lemas Hernandez on retail trends

Karan Tucker, executive director of Jannus, sums up the wide-reaching nonprofit that is based in Boise. Jannus, formerly called Mountain States Group, includes programs that serve people from birth to end of life.
Dylan Evans, who helps Boise private investigator Neal Custer write his monthly Protect Your Assets column for the Idaho Statesman, returned to his table at a Nampa coffee shop and discovered that his laptop bag was missing. Here is how got it back.
Alissa Aldrich, of Eagle, is a full-time caregiver to Lucas, 9, who has lissencephaly (rare neurological condition). She also is an advocate for respite care and created the Lucas House nonprofit to build an overnight respite center in Idaho.
Archivists at the Boise State University Special Collections and Archives curate a collection of Idaho culture and history. The archivists maintain a large collection of Idaho food lore — from recipes and histories of local restaurants to photographs and video. This commercial, from Falls Brand Meat in the late-1970s to early-1980s, is part of that collection and was donated to the collection by Boisean Doug Copsey.
