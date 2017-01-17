A Treasure Valley veterinarian will triple in size after opening state-of-the-art building

WestVet will undergo a massive expansion when it opens its new 24-hour emergency room and animal specialty care center at the intersection of 50th Street and Chinden Boulevard in Garden City.
With 32,000 square feet, the new building will nearly triple WestVet’s current location nearby on North Sawyer Avenue. The new site will be home to an advanced intensive care unit for critically sick animals as well as five surgery suites. In addition, the new building will feature imaging services, including CT and MRI scans, as well as a suite unequipped with electronic hoists for large dogs.
The design for the site, formerly home to Cars USA, includes a visitation area where owners can privately visit critically sick or injured pets.
WestVet will host a public open house and ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Zach Kyle: 208-377-6464, @IDS_ZachKyle
