Edmark Superstore sold to Kendall Auto Group

Kendall Auto Group has bought Edmark Superstore.
Kendall on Monday announced the acquisition, which combines two of Idaho’s largest auto dealers.
Kendall is a Boise-based company with dealerships in Idaho, Oregon and Alaska. Edmark is a Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, Buick and Kia dealership and was located in the Idaho Center Auto Mall, 15700 Idaho Center Blvd. in Nampa.
Kendall ranked No. 8 and Edmark ranked No. 26 last year in the Idaho Private 100 — an annual ranking of the state’s largest privately held companies, based on data for companies that choose to participate.
“Expanding our ability to serve our Idaho customers with Kendall at the Idaho Center Auto Mall and to continue the Edmark hassle-free buying process will allow us to deliver an unrivaled customer experience to even more folks in the Treasure Valley,” said Dave Blewett, president of Kendall Auto Group.
Kendall took over Edmark’s operations at the Idaho Center Auto Mall on Monday. Edmark’s websites had the Kendall name as of Monday. The company said it expected to keep all current Edmark employees through the transition.
The terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
