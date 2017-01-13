Calendar of Treasure Valley business events, January 16-February 27

Tuesday, Jan. 17
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor, 1090 E. Watertower St., Meridian. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Is Your Business Ready to Sell?: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Guest speaker Sheila Spangler, Murphy Business & Financial, will discuss maximizing business value, finding qualified buyers, managing negotiation and due diligence, and getting the right resources. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Financing Your Small Business: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses a range of finance options small businesses have and how to prepare you and your business when approaching commercial lenders. Workshop is held third Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Buy Idaho Capitol Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Buy Idaho's premier trade show offering members the opportunity to promote their products and network with fellow Idaho businesses and the general public. Free. Call 343-2582 or go to buyidaho.org/event-2327690.
Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion and review of how to obtain funds for acquisitions, startup, expansion and working capital. Emphasis placed on financial statement analysis, projections, cash flow, and presenting your request to a lender. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@ zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Golden Geese Investment Club: 7 to 9 p.m. third Thursday of each month at a local library. Purpose of the club is education regarding investing in the stock market using The Better Investing philosophy. Seeking new members. Call Marie at 336-7278 or 867-7483.
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 20-21
Western Treasure Valley Ag Show: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Farmers and ranchers will find all of the resources, from farm equipment, renewable energy, integrated biology, solar irrigation and more. There will be presentations, demonstrations and door prizes throughout both days. Free. Go to 4rcc.com/event/western-treasure-valley-ag-show to get a list of speakers, topics and participating vendors.
Monday, Jan. 23
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Doing Business with the Federal Government: 9 to 11 a.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Learn about the Small Business Administration’s government contracting certifications, as well as the many resources available through the Idaho Procurement Technical Assistance Center (Idaho PTAC) to help small businesses interested in selling to government agencies. Free. RSVP at 334-1698 or eventbrite.com.
LinkedIn Strategies: Managing Your Brand: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion of online networking and how to establish your reputation as a thought leader and subject matter expert. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Money-Making Marketing: Reach, Keep and Grow Your Customer Base: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Find out how to create a strategic marketing plan and implement low-cost or no-cost tactics for your business. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Red Sky Executive Speaker Training: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Owyhee, 1109 Main St., Boise. Designed and developed to take the fear and stress out of public speaking, participants will acquire important tools to deliver an effective presentation with confidence. $250. Call 287-2199 or go to blog.redskypr.com/executive-speaker-training.
Who’s It Going to Be? 4 Things to consider when it’s time to hire: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Boise Business Accelerator, 520 W. Idaho St. Simple recruiting tips, some helpful selection tricks, and best-known methods for retaining your best employees. Also, discusses a process called ‘on-boarding’ so that you can help make your newest employee’s transition to productive team members and take as little time as possible. $20. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Boise Chamber Business After Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. at Camp Rhino Boise, 5244 W. Overland Road. Free to Boise Chamber members, $10 nonmembers (pay at door). No RSVP needed. Go to boisechamber.org.
Monday, Jan. 30
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Labor, 1150 American Legion Blvd., Mountain Home. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Basics of Marketing: Do you have a product?: 3 to 5 p.m. at Boise Business Accelerator, 520 W. Idaho St. Interactive session that will help you decide if your idea is the idea of the century or if it’s time to go back to the drawing board. $20. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Wednesdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22
Jump Start Your Business: A Business Planning Workshop: 6 to 8 p.m. at New Venture Labs, 33 E Idaho Ave., Meridian. Covering the four m’s of business — mindset, marketing, money and management — helping to uncover what you need to know to put a plan in place and start your business. $80. Go to tinyurl.com/bizplan17.
Saturday, Feb. 4
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Labor, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Business Basics: Noon to 1 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Discusses where and how to use research to build a business plan and the importance of starting a business with a sturdy foundation. Topics covered include: self-evaluation, choosing a legal structure, building a business plan and preparing for a lender. Workshop is held first Tuesday of the month. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Smart StartUp Workshop: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Receive the tools to determine if your business idea is viable; do market research, breakeven analysis and competitive investigation; prepare a Unique Value Proposition; understand types of legal structures; identify key resource partners; and create a funding plan. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Business Fundamentals Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 380 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Information essential to starting or growing a small business. Presentations by experts in accounting, law, banking and social media. Workshop is held second Saturday of the month. $75. Call 334-1696 or go to treasurevalley.score.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Inside Secrets to Funding Your Business: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. In-depth discussion and review of how to obtain funds for acquisitions, startup, expansion and working capital. Emphasis placed on financial statement analysis, projections, cash flow, and presenting your request to a lender. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@ zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Department of Labor, 4514 Thomas Jefferson St., Caldwell. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
Money-Making Marketing: Reach, Keep and Grow Your Customer Base: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8th & Main, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Find out how to create a strategic marketing plan and implement low-cost or no-cost tactics for your business. Free. RSVP required by emailing idresources@zionsbank.com or calling 501-7573.
Friday, Feb. 24
Beginning and Intermediate QuickBooks: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Micron Business Building, 2360 University Drive, Boise. $100. Call 426-3875 or go to idahosbdc.org/regional-training.
Monday, Feb. 27
CS Beef Packers hiring event: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Department of Labor, 1150 American Legion Blvd., Mountain Home. CS Beef Packers will soon finish construction on a new plant in Kuna. Many career opportunities are available including fabrication, harvest, packaging, warehousing, maintenance, rendering and more. Go to csbeefpackers.com/apply.
