Fundraising begins for Middleton farm that lost greenhouses to snow

The Boise fine-dining restaurant State & Lemp is producing a fundraising dinner for the folks at Purple Sage Farms. The Middleton organic farm that supplies fresh herbs to restaurants and grocery stores lost five of its 12 greenhouses to recent snows.
The 28-year-old farm also has a GoFundMe campaign that had raised $18,530 in two days by Thursday afternoon towards its $25,000 goal.
The dinner will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and cost $200 per person. It will feature Purple Sage’s dried herbs and lamb. You can make reservations at StateAndLemp.com
Contact: Mike Sumner is the Purple Sage Farms, 208-369-8126.
Dana Oland: 208-377-6442, @IDS_DanaOland
