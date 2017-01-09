Nampa Macy’s store begins closeout sale

The final days of Macy’s at the Nampa Gateway Center have arrived.
The store began its closing sale Monday, marking down prices by as much as 30 percent. The sale does not include cosmetics or fragrance.
Macy’s last week announced plans to close the 104,000-square-foot store in early spring, along with dozens of others in the department store chain. The company said its closeout sales would last eight to 12 weeks.
The store at 1406 N. Galleria Drive, southeast of Garrity Boulevard and Interstate 84, has 57 employees.
The company last year announced plans to close 100 stores as part of a restructuring as its sales declined amid the rise in online shopping.
Macy’s did not include its store in the Boise Towne Square mall on the list of planned closures. The chain closed its store in Downtown Boise several years ago.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @IDS_Audrey
