GM CEO: Won't change production plans despite Trump tweet

3:26 What's JUMP all about in Downtown Boise? Pause

1:42 Andrew Wilburn on why Millennials leave Boise

0:36 Road crews remove excess snow from roads

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

0:54 Richard's opens at Inn at 500 Capitol

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:52 Ford pickup pulls semi stuck in the snow in Idaho